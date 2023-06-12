In Partnership with the Western Fair District , and supported by Education Partner the Ontario Cannabis Store, the Second Annual Conference Will Unite Industry Leaders & Community in London, Ontario

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Cannabis Wiki is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Cannabis Wiki Conference & Expo will take place on June 14th and 15th, offering a unique platform for industry leaders, retailers, budtenders, licensed producers, and experts to gather and explore the latest advancements, trends, and opportunities in the cannabis world.

Organized by Cannabis.wiki, a trusted source of cannabis knowledge, the Cannabis Expo is set to be a game-changing event that will bring together the brightest minds, influential professionals, and passionate individuals who are shaping the future of the industry. With just days left until the conference, the excitement is palpable as participants gear up to experience two action-packed days of invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

The Cannabis Expo is a must-attend event for anyone involved or interested in the cannabis industry. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of renowned speakers who will share their expertise and perspectives on various aspects of the industry, including research, innovation, medical cannabis, diversity & inclusion, legislation, and much more. These thought-provoking sessions will provide attendees with invaluable knowledge and actionable strategies to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape. This is a golden opportunity for industry professionals to forge new partnerships, discover innovative solutions, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

"We are thrilled to host the conference for the second year running, bringing together visionaries, entrepreneurs, and professionals who are revolutionizing the cannabis industry," said Derrick Berney, CEO of Cannabis.wiki. "This event will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation, ultimately driving the industry forward and empowering individuals to make informed decisions in this thriving, and often challenging sector."

In addition to the exceptional networking and educational opportunities, the conference strives to provide an inclusive experience for attendees. From panel discussions to quality networking opportunities, the event will provide an engaging platform for learning and sharing ideas.

Don't miss out on this groundbreaking event as we continue to redefine the cannabis industry. Join us at the conference on June 14th and 15th to connect, learn, and be a part of the future of the cannabis industry. To secure your spot and learn more about the conference, visit the official event website at https://expo.cannabis.wiki/.

Thank you to our conference supporters who have come to the table to make this important Southwest Ontario event happen:

About Cannabis Wiki

Rooted in diversity, Cannabis Wiki is the leading media and technology platform purpose-built for the legal cannabis industry in Canada. Driven by an SEO content engine, Cannabis Wiki started in 2018 and is now a leading media and technology provider focused on global cannabis digital marketing and technology with 2M monthly users. Cannabis Wiki was founded and built by a team of passionate cannabis connoisseurs, advocates, technologists, and entrepreneurs who recognized the needs of a disconnected new industry, where brands struggle to justify returns on investment, and consumers flounder. Cannabis Wiki is more than just a content production or communications agency, it's a foundation on which we're building the next generation of media and technology tools to support the global cannabis industry in a multi-faceted and targeted manner that hasn't yet been available to the industry. Learn more at https://corporate.cannabis.wiki/. Follow cannabis.wiki on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Western Fair District

The Western Fair Association (WFA) is a multi-faceted, not-for-profit, Agricultural Society, based in the heart of London, Ontario. It strives to be a leader in the Agricultural industry by supporting the agriculture community with programming and facilities that meet the business needs of the sector. Its latest strategic plan is focused on a re-commitment to agriculture initiatives and includes fostering relationship-building and promotion of local agri-food producers and production.

