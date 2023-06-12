Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader Unite to Support Mountain Valley Horse Rescue in the Gold Rush Rally

Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader announce their support of the Colorado-based organization Mountain Valley Horse Rescue as part of their Gold Rush Rally charitable tour across the western United States.

AVON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Valo Holdings Group, a renowned investment firm, and SurgeTrader, a leading prop trading platform, are delighted to announce their partnership in support of Mountain Valley Horse Rescue as the fifth stop of the highly anticipated Gold Rush Rally. This leg of the rally, dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Colorado-based charity, highlights the commitment of both organizations to making a positive impact in the local community.









As part of their philanthropic endeavors, the SurgeTrader team has pledged to donate to a charitable organization at each stop of the Gold Rush Rally. For the upcoming stop in Avon, Colorado, SurgeTrader has chosen Mountain Valley Horse Rescue as the beneficiary of their generous contribution. This collaboration seeks to shed light on the critical work carried out by Mountain Valley Horse Rescue and provide them with the support they need to continue their mission.

To further amplify their support, the SurgeTrader team will be hosting a meet and greet event at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch, located at 0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd, Avon, CO 81620, on June 13 at 4:30 pm. This event presents an opportunity for the public to meet the SurgeTrader team, experience an impressive fleet of sports cars up close, and gain insight into the invaluable work undertaken by Mountain Valley Horse Rescue.

CEO Jana Seaman of SurgeTrader expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Valo Holdings Group and support Mountain Valley Horse Rescue through the Gold Rush Rally. Our team is excited to engage with the community in Avon and raise awareness about the incredible efforts of this charity in rescuing and rehabilitating horses. We invite everyone to join us at the meet and greet event, where we can unite for a worthy cause and make a meaningful difference together."

Both Valo Holdings Group and SurgeTrader are committed to corporate social responsibility and are dedicated to supporting organizations that create positive change in communities. Through their collaboration with Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, they aim to inspire others to contribute to animal welfare and help improve the lives of horses in need.

To learn more about Mountain Valley Horse Rescue and their mission to rescue and rehabilitate horses, please visit https://www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com.

About Valo Holdings Group:

Valo Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, Valo Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a US-based proprietary trading - or prop trading - firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader-funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

Contact Information

Chrissa Alghini

Marketing Director

inf@valoholdings.com

239-249-5806

SOURCE: Valo Holdings Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760745/Valo-Holdings-Group-and-SurgeTrader-Unite-to-Support-Mountain-Valley-Horse-Rescue-in-the-Gold-Rush-Rally