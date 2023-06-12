Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 157793 | ISIN: CA1208311029 | Ticker-Symbol: BNE
Tradegate
12.06.23
15:35 Uhr
0,142 Euro
+0,003
+1,79 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1420,15022:40
0,1420,15222:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORPORATION0,142+1,79 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.