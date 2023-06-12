Evergreen Podcasts Announces Partnership With Podium Life to Expand Coverage of Motorsports, Culture, and Lifestyle

Evergreen Podcasts, one of the fastest-growing podcast networks in the U.S., announced today that it partnered with Podium Life, a motosports culture, gear and lifestyle website to bring more racing content to fans across its Pit Pass Motorsports® podcasts.

Pit Pass Motorsports features a collection of F1, IndyCar, Motocross, and Superbike podcasts, while Podium LIfe covers motorsports gear, games and technology across racing series. Pairing Podium Life and Pit Pass Motorsports content brings together the culture, lifestyle and gear side of motorsports with racing strategy, on-track action and driver insights that fans crave.

"We're thrilled to partner with Podium Life to bring culture, gear and lifestyle content to millions of listeners across our catalog," said Michael DeAloia, Chief Executive Officer, Evergreen Podcasts. "We've built an incredible fan base across all of our Pit Pass Motorsports podcasts and being able to bring another dimension of the motorsports world is a great way to celebrate the sport we all love."

"Podium Life is the only site devoted to highlighting motorsport's rich culture, diverse gear and enviable lifestyle," said Daniel Incandela, Chief Executive Officer, Podium LIfe. "Building a relationship with Pit Pass Motorsports allows us to bring in more media and the popularity of podcasts."

As part of the partnership, Podium Life content will now be available on pitpassmotorsports.com and the latest episodes of Pit Pass F1, Pit Pass Indy, Pit Pass Moto, Pit Lane Parley, The F1 Strategy Report and Inside Line F1 are now available on podiumlife.com.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts' mission is to become the largest independent podcasting company worldwide, committed to a premier collection of shows from an international cast of storytellers. Offering global distribution and platforms for dynamic podcast growth, Evergreen produces content that celebrates modern influencers and personalities. Top thought leaders and breakout brands choose Evergreen to create inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Our team specializes in comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions, connecting brands to a broader audience. The Company, which launched with four original podcasts in 2017, now manages over 220 shows across six unique podcast networks. Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

About Podium Life

Podium Life is a motorsport culture, lifestyle and gear website that celebrates the unique world of speed. Based in Indianapolis, the racing capital of the world, Podium Life puts fans in the driver seat with our ultimate guide to all things motorsports.

Built by racing fans who want to connect with global racing enthusiasts by celebrating the people, the products and the stories that make racing special. We're here to capture the cool in motorsports. www.podiumlife.com

