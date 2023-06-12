Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
12.06.2023 | 22:38
Tele-Town Hall: Recent Survey Shows 74.5% of Respondents Feel Negative Towards the LIV / PGA Merger

Tele-Town Hall, an industry-leading communication technology provider, has partnered with data firm Aristotle to conduct a comprehensive survey on the recent LIV / PGA merger.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Tele-Town Hall, an industry-leading communication technology provider, has partnered with data firm Aristotle to conduct a comprehensive survey on the recent LIV / PGA merger.

Tele-Town Hall Logo

Tele-Town Hall Logo

Tele-Town Hall, renowned for its innovative communication platforms, leveraged its advanced text-to-online survey platform to capture public sentiment on the LIV / PGA merger.

Aristotle offers a broad spectrum of products and services, ranging from technology solutions to award-winning data analytics and professional consulting. The combined expertise of Tele-Town Hall and Aristotle was used to gain a nuanced understanding of the attitudes of golfers towards the merger.

Key findings of the survey included:

The majority of the respondents, 74.5%, indicated negative sentiments (either somewhat negative or extremely negative towards the merger).

When asked who the merger benefits, 29.4% believed it benefits both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, while 6.4% thought it benefits only the PGA Tour, and 53.4% thought it benefits only LIV Golf.

In terms of individual benefits, 50.5% of the total sample thought the merger benefits LIV a lot, compared to 3.4% saying it benefits the PGA Tour a lot.

Negative responses to the merger were varied, with the human rights violations by the Saudi government being a prominent response.

Positive comments included bringing back players who left for the LIV tour, potential for more earnings and growing the sport even further.

This poll is a testament to the synergistic collaboration between Tele-Town Hall and Aristotle, demonstrating the efficacy of technological innovation in collecting public opinion. The insights derived will serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders navigating the impacts of the LIV / PGA merger.

Methodology

The survey, conducted on June 9, 2023, gathered responses from 204 golfers, using Tele-Town Hall's Peer-to-Peer (P2P) text-to-online tool for data collection, ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the results. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 6.8 percentage points.

All questions asked in this survey with exact wording, along with full results and cross tabulations have been included in this release.

About Tele-Town Hall:

Tele-Town Hall is an industry-leading communication technology provider with over 15 years of experience providing innovative teleconferencing and online survey platforms.

About Aristotle:

Aristotle, founded in 1983, offers a broad spectrum of products and services, ranging from technology solutions to award-winning data analytics and professional consulting.

Press Contact:

Brad White
Chief Sales Officer
Brad@Teletownhall.com

Contact Information

Brad White
Chief Sales Officer
brad@teletownhall.com

SOURCE: Tele-Town Hall

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760761/Recent-Survey-Shows-745-of-Respondents-Feel-Negative-Towards-the-LIV-PGA-Merger

