EY Honors Sumir Meghani of Instawork With Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Bay Area Award

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Sumir Meghani of Instawork was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Bay Area Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Sumir was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.



Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, achieved record growth amidst the country's ongoing economic challenges and uncertainty. Instawork recently announced its $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

"This award is a tremendous honor, and a testament to the hard work of both our entire team, and also our rich, dedicated community of millions of Pros and Partners who we serve. This recognition not only validates our vision and innovative approach but also serves as a reminder that hourly workers are hungry for flexibility," stated Sumir Meghani, Instawork Co-founder and CEO. "We are grateful for this incredible acknowledgment, which will further fuel our determination to push new boundaries and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

As a Bay Area award winner, Sumir is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

