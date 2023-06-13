

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will partner with Gemco Rail to bring local iron ore rail car manufacturing and bearing maintenance to the Pilbara region.



Rio Tinto expects to invest about A$150 million to purchase 100 locally built ore rail cars over six years as well as continued investment in bearing refurbishment over ten years, to support the company's Pilbara operations.



The first 40 ore cars will be built at Gemco Rail's existing facility in Forrestfield, while the company establishes an additional facility in Karratha.



Once this new facility is operational, Gemco Rail is expected to build an average of 10 ore cars per year, replacing ore cars as they are retired from Rio Tinto's existing fleet. The new Karratha facility will also support the supply of new and reconditioned ore car bearings from the Pilbara.



The first WA-built rail car is expected to be delivered in 2024 and the Karratha-based facility is expected to be established by the end of 2024, subject to the availability of a suitable property.



