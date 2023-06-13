

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 4-month low of 1.1049 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1021.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 85.16 and 1.7641 from yesterday's closing quotes of 85.49 and 1.7565, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.6106 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6121.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the aussie, 82.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro and 0.58 against the greenback.



