GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.06.2023 | 06:34
72 Leser



ONE swiss bank SA - Profit Hike: significant increase in profit expected for the first half of 2023

13 June 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA

Profit Hike - Significant increase in profit expected for the first half of 2023

ONE swiss bank (ONE) today announces that it is on course to report a significant increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) as well as a net profit for the period ending on 30 June 2023 relative to the same period in 2022. ONE has also increased asset under management and strengthened regulatory capital since the beginning of the year.

Financial results as at 30 June 2023 will be reported on 14 July 2023, after approval by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Julien Delécraz
Investor Relations
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13

ONE swiss bank SA

Attachment

  • 20230613-ONE-profit-hike-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1df89ed9-dd78-4b1b-82da-86436b012dc3)

