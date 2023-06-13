

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.0 percent from 3.9 percent in the preceding period.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation figures for May. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 6.1 percent in May from 7.2 percent in April.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes final inflation data for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to slow to 3.2 percent, in line with flash estimate, from 4.1 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is seen falling to -13.1 in June from -10.7 in May.



