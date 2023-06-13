IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at the Scientific Conference XIV Triennial Meeting of the International Basal Ganglia Society

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present an abstract at the IBAGS XIV triennial meeting, held on June 13-16, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. The abstract "ISP - a phenotypic and translational approach for drug discovery in basal ganglia-related disorders" will be presented by Daniel Andersson, Director of Biology at IRLAB.

The abstract titled "ISP - a phenotypic and translational approach for drug discovery in basal ganglia-related disorders", was authored by D.R. Andersson, S. Oleszko, E. Werner, S. Waters, C. Sonesson, P. Svensson, N. Waters at IRLAB. It will be displayed as a poster presentation throughout the duration of the event.

The IBAGS XIV triennial meeting is a major event gathering scientists who investigate the brain's basal ganglia at all levels (from molecules to behavior) as well as neurological and psychiatric disorders of basal ganglia origin, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, obsessive-compulsive disorders, depression, schizophrenia, and drug addiction. Attending the meeting is around 350-400 researchers and professionals, globally, working with a wide range of advanced research techniques suitable for molecular, cellular, system-level investigations and animal behavior.

More information can be found on the meeting's webpage at: https://2023.ibags.global/

