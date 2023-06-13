Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
12.06.23
08:01 Uhr
0,734 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.06.2023 | 07:26
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Present at the Scientific Conference XIV Triennial Meeting of the International Basal Ganglia Society

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present an abstract at the IBAGS XIV triennial meeting, held on June 13-16, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. The abstract "ISP - a phenotypic and translational approach for drug discovery in basal ganglia-related disorders" will be presented by Daniel Andersson, Director of Biology at IRLAB.

The abstract titled "ISP - a phenotypic and translational approach for drug discovery in basal ganglia-related disorders", was authored by D.R. Andersson, S. Oleszko, E. Werner, S. Waters, C. Sonesson, P. Svensson, N. Waters at IRLAB. It will be displayed as a poster presentation throughout the duration of the event.

The IBAGS XIV triennial meeting is a major event gathering scientists who investigate the brain's basal ganglia at all levels (from molecules to behavior) as well as neurological and psychiatric disorders of basal ganglia origin, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, obsessive-compulsive disorders, depression, schizophrenia, and drug addiction. Attending the meeting is around 350-400 researchers and professionals, globally, working with a wide range of advanced research techniques suitable for molecular, cellular, system-level investigations and animal behavior.

More information can be found on the meeting's webpage at: https://2023.ibags.global/

For more information:

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, is the company's most advanced program and was licensed to Ipsen in 2021. A second candidate, pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. The pipeline is driven by IRLAB's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at the scientific conference XIV Triennial Meeting of the International Basal Ganglia Society (IBAGS)

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760846/IRLAB-to-Present-at-the-Scientific-Conference-XIV-Triennial-Meeting-of-the-International-Basal-Ganglia-Society-IBAGS

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.