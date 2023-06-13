

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from recent lows against their major rivals in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 0.9037 against the Canadian dollar, from a recent low of 0.9011.



The aussie rose to nearly a 4-month high of 1.1049 against the NZ dollar, from a recent low of 1.1015.



Moving away from recent lows of 0.6737 against the U.S. dollar and 93.97 against the yen, the aussie advanced to 0.6767 and 94.35, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.5929 against the euro, from a recent 4-day low of 1.5983.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the loonie, 1.11 against the kiwi, 0.70 against the greenback, 96.00 against the yen and 1.56 against the euro.



