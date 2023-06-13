Cabka N.V.: Cabka Capital Markets Day in Valencia

Amsterdam 13 June 2023. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, will host a Capital Markets Day for investors at its Innovation Center in Valencia Spain, today.

At its Capital Markets Day in Valencia this afternoon Cabka will provide participants with an in-depth view on the Cabka Value Chain and Cabka's unique proposition turning hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging. It will also highlight Cabka's ambitions to disrupt existing logistic processes and to create tomorrow's circular value chains. During the afternoon participants will be guided through all steps of the value chain; from input of materials and manufacturing, via commercial development process and innovation center expertise to customer view and satisfaction in a panel with a major client.



All presentations will be recorded and featured on our website as of next week, the slides are published on the 'reports and presentations' section of our website via https://investors.cabka.com/reporting-and-investor-library/reports-and-presentation .

Financial Calendar 2023

13 June Capital Markets Day

17 August Ex-Dividend* Date

18 August Dividend* Record Date

22 August Publication Half Year Results 2023

25 August Dividend* Payment Date

19 October Trading Update Q3 2023

20 March 2024 Publication Preliminary Results 2023

* Reference to 'dividend' refers to proposed distribution

For more information, please contact:

David Brilleslijper, Investor & Press contact

IR@cabka.com , or D.Brilleslijper@cabka.com ,

+316 109 42514

www.investors.cabka.com

Commercial contact: info@cabka.com

www.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

Attachments