

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases U.K. labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.0 percent in April, from 3.9 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it fell against the euro and the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8610 against the euro, 1.1356 against the Swiss franc, 1.2538 against the U.S. dollar and 174.79 against the yen.



