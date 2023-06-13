

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation figures for May. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation eased to 6.1 percent in May from 7.2 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the yen, it held steady against the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8609 against the pound, 0.9778 against the Swiss franc, 1.0794 against the U.S. dollar and 150.48 against the yen.



