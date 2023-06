Almirall S.A. (ALM) (the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, has announced today the pricing and closing of its EUR 200,000,000 non-pre-emptive share capital increase announced yesterday evening (the "Capital Increase") following completion of the accelerated book-building offering, which was carried out by J.P. Morgan and BNP PARIBAS as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

As a result of the Capital Increase, the Company has raised a total aggregate amount (including nominal amount and share issue premium) of EUR 199,999,992.60 through the issuance of 24,390,243 new ordinary shares of the Company belonging to the same class and series as the outstanding shares (the "New Shares"). The nominal amount of the Capital Increase has amounted to EUR 2,926,829.16 and the New Shares will be issued at a price of EUR 8.2 per New Share (of which EUR 8.08 corresponds to the nominal amount and EUR 0.12 to the share issue premium), representing a discount of 5.7% over the last available trading price of the shares of the Company (i.e., EUR 8.7 as of 12 June 2023).

The New Shares represent approximately 13.18% of the Company's share capital before the Share Capital Increase and approximately 11.65 of its share capital thereafter.

As indicated in yesterday's press release, the Gallardo family, holding indirectly approximately 59.66% of the share capital of the Company has subscribed 15,559,000 New Shares in the Capital Increase via Grupo Plafín, S.A.U. ("Grupo Plafín") (a 100% subsidiary of its holding company Grupo Corporativo Landon, S.L.), therefore increasing its shareholding participation in the Company after the Capital Increase which will represent approximately 60.14% of the share capital after the Capital Increase.

The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the Spanish Stock Exchanges on 13 June 2023 and to start trading on 14 June 2023. The settlement of the stock exchange transactions for the delivery of the New Shares to investors is expected to take place on or around15 June 2023.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Capital Increase to retain financial flexibility and agility to actively pursue and swiftly execute inorganic growth opportunities (including bolt-on acquisitions and in-licensing opportunities) that are currently under analysis The Company, Grupo Plaffn and Grupo Corporativo Landon, S.L. will be subject to a lock-up undertaking of 180 days from the closing of the Capital Increase, subject to market standard exceptions.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patients' needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: "Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life". We invest in differentiated and ground- breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients' needs.

The Company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2022 were 878.5 million euros.

