US utility Georgia Power has more than 850 MW of active energy storage projects under development or in operation across its service territory.From pv magazine USA Form Energy, a Massachusetts-based grid-scale energy storage developer, announced a definitive agreement with Georgia Power, a Southern Company utility, to deploy a 15 MW / 1.5 GWh iron-air battery into the utility's Georgia grid, providing a 100-hour dispatch long-duration energy storage (LDES) system. The multi-day LDES project is part of Georgia Power's integrated plan to deploy additional cost-effective clean energy systems for ...

