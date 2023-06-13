Zoovu's digital buying assistants are in use on eBay.de to personalize and simplify choices for greater convenience and faster online sales

eBay.de, the German marketplace of eBay, a leading global commerce company that connects millions of buyers and sellers, is leveraging Zoovu's innovative AI discovery and e-commerce experience platform to solve a common problem for online shoppers.

When searching for products, customers are often presented with dozens or even thousands of options. Without in-depth product knowledge or a personal salesperson to help narrow the selection, online shoppers often feel overwhelmed and unsure about choosing the right product. This can lead to poor decisions and declining customer satisfaction, which in turn can result in abandoned shopping carts and ultimately declining sales.

To solve this e-commerce challenge, eBay.de has partnered with Zoovu. Zoovu offers an AI-powered discovery platform that helps online shoppers find the right product by providing them with personalized recommendations and customized product advice. This innovative solution aims to improve the customer shopping experience and increase conversion rates.

"By leveraging the Zoovu platform for product discovery and e-commerce experiences, we aim to provide a unique and personalized shopping experience for our customers," said Tina Endres, Category Management Consumer Electronics at eBay.de. "Our goal is to simplify product research and support the decision-making process of our customers. By offering relevant product suggestions and tailored advice, we help them find the perfect product and enable a positive shopping experience."

Now, eBay.de customers buying laptops, televisions or smartphones can enjoy a personalized online shopping experience that displays and recommends products tailored to their specific needs. This eliminates the need for extensive product research, allowing customers to make informed purchasing decisions quickly and effortlessly.

Zoovu empowers companies, such as eBay.de, to implement digital assistants quickly and efficiently.

One of the key features of the Zoovu platform is semantic data enrichment, which saves companies like eBay.de valuable time and resources that would normally be spent on regular manual enrichment of product data. Using this feature, eBay.de can quickly standardize, structure and enrich with customer-specific context to product information from different sellers. Through intelligent product data, eBay.de is able to present buyers with consistent and reliable recommendations through its digital shopping assistants, as well as accurately reflect key quality categories such as "new," "used," and "refurbished." This improves the customer's buying experience and makes it easier to decide on the right products.

In addition, the Zoovu platform enables eBay.de to customize the design as well as the complex interaction logic of the shopping assistants without any programming knowledge. This reduces the dependency on external support and eBay.de retains full control over the development process. Within a few weeks, eBay.de was able to successfully implement customer-oriented and application-based search experiences.

"E-commerce is at a crucial turning point, where it is now relatively easy for retailers to set up an online store and process transactions. But for customers, finding the right product that meets their individual needs is often confusing and increasingly difficult," explains Tina Endres. "By integrating Zoovu into our customer journey, we offer our customers significant added value. We enable them to have an efficient and personalized shopping experience."

About Zoovu

Zoovu's platform for discovery and e-commerce experiences helps companies like Microsoft, 3M, LEGO, Dyson, and Einhell increase average customer engagement by 98%, conversion rate by 211%, and average order value by 47%. The AI-powered platform structures and enriches product content to enable powerful digital experiences such as intelligent search, digital buying advice, and product configurators to guide, advise, and persuade millions of customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company with over 250 employees and offices in EMEA and North America. Following triple revenue growth over the past three years, the company secured $169 million in funding from leading growth equity firm FTV Capital in 2022 to further strengthen its platform and accelerate its go-to-market strategy. For more information, visit https://zoovu.com/de.

About eBay

eBay Inc (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a leading global commerce company that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, creating economic opportunities for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the largest and most dynamic marketplaces in the world, offering unparalleled choice. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion in trade volume through its platform. The German eBay marketplace has 18 million active buyers.

For more information about the company and its global portfolio, please visit http://www.ebayinc.com or visit the press page: Newsroom eBay Germany eBay Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612450953/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Kathy Keating

Point B Partners

kathy@pointbpartners.com

617-460-2702