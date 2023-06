NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (160/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Yara International ASA (YAR, YARN) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 55.00. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, June 13, 2023. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1149761