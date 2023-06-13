Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
[13.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,239,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,528,783.29
|8.7681
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|892,214.27
|88.5133
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,738,880.72
|101.8364
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|120,002.00
|USD
|0
|12,943,138.33
|107.8577
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|56,339.00
|GBP
|0
|5,949,211.21
|105.5967
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|63,431.00
|EUR
|0
|6,517,588.11
|102.7508
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|53,319.00
|CHF
|0
|5,181,084.01
|97.1714
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,885,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,993,473.61
|9.1486
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,623,064.40
|10.1388
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.06.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,409,356.99
|10.0187