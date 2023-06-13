Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corp. Ltd. (NHDC) will construct a pumped storage power project to meet peak-hour energy demand in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.From pv magazine India Indian hydropower producer NHDC plans to build a 525 MW pumped storage project near a dam in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. It will build the project with the existing Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar reservoirs of the Indira Sagar Project. The project is expected to cost $509.21 million and will supply 1,226.93 million units of energy during peak hours, helping Madhya Pradesh to meet energy demand during ...

