The extent to which PV-powered vehicles contribute to a reduction of CO2 emissions depends on variables such as the carbon intensity of the local grid, driving patterns, and solar irradiation. The market introduction requires technical optimization of the PV, but also of the vehicles.The market for PV-powered vehicles is in its early stages. PV-powered vehicles offer benefits in terms of a further reduction of CO2 emissions in electric vehicles. However, there are some challenges still to be overcome before PV-powered vehicles can become ubiquitous. The Task 17 team of the International Energy ...

