

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica Plc (CNA.L), a British energy services and solutions company, said on Tuesday that its performance over the first five months of the year has been strong.



The company noted that its performance in retail, optimization, infrastructure, and energy marketing and trading segments has remained strong to date.



For full year 2023, Group projects its adjusted earnings per share to be around the top end of the range of recent sell side analyst expectations of 16.5 pence to 24.7 pence, with adjusted earnings per share heavily weighted towards the first half.



Centrica is scheduled to release its 2023 interim results on July 27.



