The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) today announced that the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Luminar will serve as premier sponsors of the IAC's exhibition runs and time trial competition at Monza F1 circuit during the Milan Monza Motor Show (MIMO), which will run from June 16-18, 2023. This will be the IAC's first exhibition held on a road course and the first run outside the United States.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Recently named the best state to start a business in the United States by Forbes, Indiana is home to the largest motorsports economy in North America. The IEDC is leveraging these strengths to establish a hub for high-performance automation that includes the headquarters and engineering center of the Indy Autonomous Challenge. These investments are part of the IEDC's vision to build the economy of the future with strong ties to key markets overseas, including Italy. Several companies with Italian roots are operating and growing in Indiana including Dallara, which manufactures the IAC racecar, Stellantis, which recently announced a $2.5 B investment with Samsung SDI to build an EV battery plant in Indiana, and OMR Automotive which has its North American headquarters in the state.

"Indiana is becoming a global destination for advancement in performance automation," said Salena Scardina, IEDC Executive Vice President of External Engagement. "Autonomous driving is a future-focused industry supported by a skilled workforce and we're proud to be fostering this innovation in Indiana."

Luminar is a leading global automotive technology company with a vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has been the exclusive lidar technology provider to the Indy Autonomous Challenge since its first competition in 2021 and has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of top global automakers. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry's first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck AG, and Intel's Mobileye.

"The upcoming IAC activations mark a momentous opportunity to push the latest advancements in autonomous technology to the limits at one of the world's most historic circuits," said Aaron Jefferson, vice president of product, Luminar. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with IAC and to show the world how autonomous racing benefits automotive safety and autonomy for us all."

"Accelerating the pace of innovation and commercialization of autonomous mobility requires the public and private sectors to work together and that is exactly what the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Luminar are doing by supporting our university teams as they take on the "Temple of Speed' at Monza," said Paul Mitchell president of Indy Autonomous Challenge.

MIMO is an open-air motor show held on the grounds of the famed Autodromo Nazionale Monza, with free admission for the public, and will bring the novelties of car manufacturers to the paddock and garage, electric vehicle test drives on a dedicated circuit, supercars on the Formula 1 track, and special vehicles on parade. University teams that compete in the IAC will be on track all three days running exhibitions and taking part in a time trial competition. IEDC and Luminar will share an exhibit space at MIMO in the Monza Paddock Pit Box 37-39 where attendees can learn about the innovation and technology both organizations are pursuing.

About IAC: The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) organizes racing competitions among university affiliated teams from around the world to program fully autonomous racecars and compete in a series of history-making events at iconic tracks. Based in Indiana, the IAC is working to establish a hub for performance automation in the state and is harnessing the power of innovative competitions to attract the best and the brightest minds from around the globe to further state-of the-art technology in safety and performance of automated vehicles. The IAC started as a $1 million prize competition with 31 university teams signing up to compete more than two years ago, representing top engineering and technology universities from 11 countries including 15 U.S. states.

