Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2023 | 09:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Grab2Go to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 13, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that shares of Grab2Go (ticker: GRB2G) have been admitted to trading
on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today. Grab2Go
is an Estonian company which develops and manufactures autonomous, unmanned
robotic convenience store and pharmacy technologies. 

The listing of the Grab2Go shares follows the initial public offering to
Estonian investors. The demand for the shares was approximately 342 000 euros
and a total of 872 investors subscribed to the shares. 

"Grab2Go is a company that's not afraid of going against the flow. Their team
set out the goal of becoming a public company more than a year ago and now here
they are, having been admitted to trading on the Baltic First North market,"
said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I'm happy to welcome Grab2Go to the
market and wish them all the best in realizing their growth plans." 

Mart Viilipus, CEO of Grab2Go: "With the listing of our shares, we achieved
several goals at once: we fulfilled one of our early promises to our first
investors that one day it will be possible to trade publicly with our shares,
we raised additional capital from new investors, and Grab2Go became a public
company which means from now on our reporting will be fully transparent."
Viilipus added that Grab2Go will use the proceeds from the offer to increase
its production and sales capacity, as well as for product development. 

The law firm Ellex Raidla advised the company in the listing process and serves
as the certified adviser for Grab2Go on the First North market. 

Grab2Go aims to modernize the operating and managing of pharmacies and
convenience stores, making it more efficient and economical. To this end,
Grab2Go has developed an autonomous, unmanned robotic store and pharmacy
technology. Grab2Go technology and solutions provide significant efficiency
gains, resource savings and improved consumer experience. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 




Media Contacts:
Ott Raidla
Marketing and Communications Manager
Nasdaq Tallinn
ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
+372 5552 4824
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.