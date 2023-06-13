Nasdaq Welcomes Grab2Go to the Baltic First North Market

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 13, 2023 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that shares of Grab2Go (ticker: GRB2G) have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today. Grab2Go is an Estonian company which develops and manufactures autonomous, unmanned robotic convenience store and pharmacy technologies. The listing of the Grab2Go shares follows the initial public offering to Estonian investors. The demand for the shares was approximately 342 000 euros and a total of 872 investors subscribed to the shares. "Grab2Go is a company that's not afraid of going against the flow. Their team set out the goal of becoming a public company more than a year ago and now here they are, having been admitted to trading on the Baltic First North market," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "I'm happy to welcome Grab2Go to the market and wish them all the best in realizing their growth plans." Mart Viilipus, CEO of Grab2Go: "With the listing of our shares, we achieved several goals at once: we fulfilled one of our early promises to our first investors that one day it will be possible to trade publicly with our shares, we raised additional capital from new investors, and Grab2Go became a public company which means from now on our reporting will be fully transparent." Viilipus added that Grab2Go will use the proceeds from the offer to increase its production and sales capacity, as well as for product development. The law firm Ellex Raidla advised the company in the listing process and serves as the certified adviser for Grab2Go on the First North market. Grab2Go aims to modernize the operating and managing of pharmacies and convenience stores, making it more efficient and economical. To this end, Grab2Go has developed an autonomous, unmanned robotic store and pharmacy technology. Grab2Go technology and solutions provide significant efficiency gains, resource savings and improved consumer experience. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media Contacts: Ott Raidla Marketing and Communications Manager Nasdaq Tallinn ott.raidla@nasdaq.com +372 5552 4824