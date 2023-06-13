DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 123.4124

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1181242

CODE: SGQP LN

ISIN: LU0832436512

