DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.1463

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 568382

CODE: INFG LN

ISIN: LU1390062831

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 250337 EQS News ID: 1655293 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)