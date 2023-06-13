DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.177

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1311497

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

