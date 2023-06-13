United Renewables Limited: Unveiling the Uncharted: Embark on a Captivating 360° Tour of Global Energy Markets That Transcends Boundaries

Chris Caldwell CEO of United Renewables in Conversation with Eduardo Famini Silva Director of Renewables and Utilities at RBC Capital Markets





DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to be transported to the summit of Mount Olympus as United Renewables presents an awe-inspiring episode of "Conversations on Climate" titled "A 360° Tour of Global Energy Markets."

In this remarkable episode, listeners will soar above continents, exploring the intricate web of global ESG trends with the guidance of Eduardo Famini Silva, one of the world's foremost green energy bankers.

Investment bankers possess a unique ability to observe problems from all angles, and when their perspective spans across Europe, South America, Canada, and Asia, it becomes a truly panoramic 360° view. Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience as we traverse the vast landscape of global energy markets, guided by Eduardo Famini Silva's expertise.

Consider this episode our Mount Olympus expedition, offering an extraordinary vantage point that will leave you in awe. We invite you to ascend with us, transcending boundaries and immersing yourself in the macro ESG level-up that awaits.

"Conversations on Climate" is a groundbreaking podcast series produced by United Renewables, dedicated to addressing the challenges of climate change. In each episode, we talk with remarkable minds from academia and business, offering their experience and expertise to inspire collective action. Hosted by Chris Caldwell, CEO of United Renewables, the series fosters a platform for illuminating discussions that shape the future of our planet.

Don't miss the chance to join us on this unforgettable journey. Tune in to this informative episode of "Conversations on Climate" for an extraordinary 360° tour of global energy markets with Eduardo Famini Silva. The view from the top is truly magnificent.

To listen to this episode and explore the entire "Conversations on Climate" podcast series, visit the Conversations on Climate Podcast the Youtube channel, visit the official United Renewables' websiteor your preferred podcast platform including Appleand Podbean.

United Renewables is a leading organisation dedicated to driving the transition to clean and sustainable energy systems. Through collaborative initiatives, United Renewables aims to foster engagement between academia, industry, and policymakers, providing innovative solutions to combat climate change and create a sustainable future for all.

Chris Caldwell is an entrepreneur and founder of United Renewables, a green energy firm working across wind, solar, tidal and anaerobic technologies with a special interest in serving island communities. He is also a growing authority in the digital climate debate, as host of the podcast Conversations on Climate.

Eduardo Famini Silva is a renowned green energy banker with a wealth of expertise in M&A and financing in the energy sector. With over fifteen years of international experience, he has traversed continents, from Europe to South America to Canada to Asia, gaining a unique 360° perspective on global energy markets. As the Director of Renewables and Utilities at RBC Capital Markets, Eduardo is a leading authority in driving sustainable energy solutions and shaping the future of the industry.

Conversations on Climateis a joint production of United Renewables and the London Business School Alumni Energy Club.

Episode 5 of Season 2 of the Conversations on Climate Podcast, featuring Eduardo Famini Silva, is available here.

Conversations on Climatebrings world-leading thinkers from business and academia together to share their expertise on the subject of climate change. Previous guests include Sir Andrew Likierman, Julio Dal Poz, Professor Jean-Pierre Beno ît , and Professor Ioannou. Tara Schmidt, Professor Dan Cable, Professor Zoe Chance, Professor Lynda Gratton.

All previous episodes can be found here. Related articles can be found here.

CONTACT Isabella Hawke - Sales and Marketing Consultant

COMPANY United Renewables

PHONE +447624457139

EMAILIIhawke@unitedrenewables.co.uk

WEB unitedrenewables.co.uk/resources

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abd975ca-9d87-4829-9edb-070a83fa812d