Dutch utility Eneco has announced plans to build a 50 MW/200 MWh battery energy storage installation in Wallonia, Belgium, using Tesla Megapacks. The battery plant will offer four hours of storage.Eneco is planning a 50 MW/200 MWh battery in Belgium that could become one of the country's largest energy storage projects. The system will be used to help balance Belgian Elia's electricity grid as more renewables come online. Eneco said last week that it has obtained permits, ordered the battery, and initiated preparatory study works to make the project operational by the end of 2024. The four-hour ...

