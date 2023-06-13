Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
13.06.23
09:18 Uhr
4,025 Euro
-0,035
-0,86 %
13.06.2023 | 10:46
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be admitted to trading
and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 June 2023. As of the same
date, ISIN DK0061540341 (GREENH) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. 



ISIN:     DK0062271557                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:     Green Hydrogen Systems, T-ret                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Proportion:  5:4 (UK)                             
       Shareholders in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be allocated 5  
        subscription rights per share held in the company on the record 
        date in Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities). 4    
        subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1  
        new share at the subscription price               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trade in   15 June 2023 - 28 June 2023                    
 subscriptio                                  
n rights                                    
 (both days                                   
 included):                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook   295270                              
 ID:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook   GREENH T                             
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market    OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15             
 Segment /                                   
 no                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size   MiFID II tick size table/230                   
 /no                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code   XCSE                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Green Hydrogen Systems A/S makes a rights issue of up to 104,296,612 new shares
with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 4.50 per
share of DKK 2. Subscription period: 19 June 2023 - 30 June 2023, both days
included. 



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
