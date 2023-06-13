Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 15 June 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061540341 (GREENH) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062271557 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Green Hydrogen Systems, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 5:4 (UK) Shareholders in Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be allocated 5 subscription rights per share held in the company on the record date in Euronext Securities Copenhagen (VP Securities). 4 subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 15 June 2023 - 28 June 2023 subscriptio n rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook 295270 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook GREENH T Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table/230 /no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Green Hydrogen Systems A/S makes a rights issue of up to 104,296,612 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 per share. Subscription price is DKK 4.50 per share of DKK 2. Subscription period: 19 June 2023 - 30 June 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66