Atalaya Mining and Enel X Global Retail will work together to build a 50 MW capacity solar power plant at the Riotinto Mine. The plant will cover 234,000 square meters and include more than 75,000 photovoltaic panels.Spain's Riotinto mine will be the site of the country's largest solar power plant, which is being built thanks to a partnership between Enel X Global Retail and Atalaya Mining, one of the world's largest extractors of copper and other essential minerals for economic development. In the historic Riotinto open-pit copper mine, energy consumption accounts for 70% of the carbon footprint ...

