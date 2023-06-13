The world installed 239 GW of new solar capacity in 2022, according to SolarPower Europe. The rooftop PV segment accounted for 49.5% of additions - the highest share in the past three years. The rooftop sectors in Brazil, Italy, and Spain grew by 193%, 127%, and 105%, respectively.SolarPower Europe published the latest edition of its Global Market Outlook 2023-2027 during Intersolar Europe this week in Munich, Germany. It says the world installed 239 GW of new solar capacity in 2022, equivalent to a 45% annual growth rate - the highest since 2016. It was another record year for solar, driven once ...

