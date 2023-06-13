

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Mainland Norwegian economy contracted unexpectedly in April amid reduced consumption, Statistics Norway reported Tuesday.



Gross domestic product fell 0.4 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to the revised 0.2 percent increase in March. Meanwhile, economists had forecast a flat change for the month.



Likewise, overall GDP also decreased 0.3 percent in April versus a 0.3 percent growth in the prior month.



The decline in Mainland Norway was broad-based, and consumption in households and non-profit organizations fell 1.8 percent, the agency said.



'Consumption of goods has declined steadily for a long time, but fell 3.3 percent in April, which was unusually large,' Head of National Accounts, Pal Sletten, said.



Gross fixed capital formation fell 4.2 percent over the month. Both exports and imports dropped by 1.2 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On the production side, value added in service industries, including housing services, fell 0.5 percent in April compared to March. This was largely driven by real estate activities. Manufacturing and mining output dropped 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken