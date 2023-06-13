Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 202 3

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

13 June 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913