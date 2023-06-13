Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023

WKN: 936263 | ISIN: GB0003385308 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W
Frankfurt
13.06.23
08:02 Uhr
37,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.06.2023 | 11:48
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 202 3

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 202 3

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

13 June 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913


© 2023 PR Newswire
