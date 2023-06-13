EDITED, a leading AI-driven merchandising experience platform, today announces the launch of the Merchandising Experience Index, a first-of-its-kind benchmarking tool designed to help retailers audit their customer centricity capabilities and provide a tailored roadmap for transforming their merchandising experience.

"The mindset shift away from a product-centric to a customer-centric approach to merchandising practices is one of the most significant transformations in retail we've seen in decades," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "With technology granting retailers access to an abundance of customer information, those who can connect the data to gain a 360-degree customer view and use that to deliver what their best customers want from products to pricing to promotions will undoubtedly gain a competitive edge."

The Merchandising Experience Index empowers retailers to evaluate their position along the merchandising evolution journey and define their capabilities in putting customers at the center of the product lifecycle. It considers the end-to-end value chain, including merchandising and assortment strategy, product presentation and promotion, and customer interaction at omnichannel touchpoints. By analyzing key factors, retailers gain comprehensive data-driven insights that enable them to make informed decisions and take action to advance their customer-centric strategies.

"We are thrilled that our new tool is set to become the go-to asset for retailers of all sizes seeking to excel in customer-centric merchandising. Our goal is to assist retailers in designing and executing a merchandising transformation roadmap that brings them closer to their customers, driving hyper-personalization, enhancing brand loyalty, and improving customer profitability" said Kofoid.

EDITED continues to redefine how retailers approach merchandising in an increasingly customer-centric environment. The introduction of the Merchandising Experience Index underscores the company's commitment to equipping retailers with innovative solutions to make data-driven decisions in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.

Take the free online self-assessment to receive your personalized customer centricity score and more actionable insights on how to evolve your merchandising practices to be more centered on the customers.

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-driven merchandising experience platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time decision-making power to drive profits and inspire customers. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales, and drive better outcomes through AI-driven Market and Enterprise Intelligence to fuel Automation. The world's most successful brands and retailers are using EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business. For more information, visit www.edited.com.

