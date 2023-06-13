Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
WKN: LYX00F | ISIN: LU1829221024 | Ticker-Symbol: LYMS
Tradegate
13.06.23
13:04 Uhr
55,06 Euro
-0,01
-0,02 %
Dow Jones News
13.06.2023 | 12:13
129 Leser
Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.1174

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31305052

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NASL LN 
Sequence No.:  250381 
EQS News ID:  1655461 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
