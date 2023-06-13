Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 93,924 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 05, 2023 up to and including June 09, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
June 05, 2023
15,000
117.797157
XLON
June 06, 2023
8,924
117.768151
XLON
June 07, 2023
20,000
118.750000
XLON
June 08, 2023
20,000
116.350000
XLON
June 09, 2023
30,000
115.300000
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,526,384.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,644,798. The figure of 204,644,798 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613913465/en/
Contacts:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111