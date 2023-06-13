Succesful completion of initial commercial run-rate production via third-party contract manufacturer.

Production run-rate of the extract reached greater than the equivalent of 5,000 litres per day of MustGrow's mustard plant-based biocontrol liquid technology.

Estimated equivalent annual capacity equates to approximately US$25 million in grower level revenue without the need to construct capital intensive production facilities.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to announce the successful initial commercial run-rate production of its mustard plant-based biocontrol liquid via a contract manufacturer.

MustGrow believes this production milestone further validates the Company's commercialization strategy to initially utilize a third party contract manufacturer rather than construct its own capital-intensive pilot and/or commercial production facilities. The continuous production run-rate of the extract reached greater than the equivalent of 5,000 litres per day of MustGrow's mustard plant-based biocontrol liquid technology, which is estimated to equal approximately US$25 million in annual grower level revenue. The production process created zero residual waste by generating a high protein byproduct ingredient for animal feed.

MustGrow's CEO, Corey Giasson noted: "This is a key transition for MustGrow, now able to complete our first commercial-level production without needing to build our own capital-intensive facility. We are now confident that we will be capable of producing commercially-scalable quantities of TerraSanteTM and TerraMGTM in preparation for initial registration approvals. The continuous-flow design process ran without any reported upsets and we are close to maximum theoretical recovery of our targeted mustard extracts in the concentrate. This milestone successfully demonstrates a low-risk continuous-flow process, while further mitigating commercialization risk."

Utilizing a third party contract manufacturer markedly derisks commercial capabilities in MustGrow's soil amendment and biofertility technologies, as well as biocontrol and postharvest food preservation, which are currently under development with four global partners: Janssen PMP, Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and NexusBioAg.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agriculture biotech company developing organic biocontrol, soil amendment and biofertility products by harnessing the natural defense mechanism and organic materials of the mustard plant to sustainably protect the global food supply and help farmers feed the world. MustGrow and its leading global partners -- Janssen PMP (pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson), Bayer, Sumitomo Corporation, and Univar Solutions' NexusBioAg -- are developing mustard-based organic solutions to potentially replace harmful synthetic chemicals. Concurrently, with new formulations derived from food-grade mustard, the Company is pursuing the adoption and use of its technology in the soil amendment and biofertily markets. Over 150 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective approach to crop and food protection and yield enhancements. Pending regulatory approval, MustGrow's patented liquid products could be applied through injection, standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. Now a platform technology, MustGrow and its global partners are pursuing applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment and weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation, to soil amendment and biofertility. MustGrow has approximately 49.7 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.6 million shares fully diluted. For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

