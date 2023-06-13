Pexapark says power purchase agreement (PPA) prices are falling in Europe, with prices in Spain and Portugal down by 6.4% and 6.2% to €40.90 ($43.99)/MWh and €39.60/MWh, respectively.From pv magazine Spain Pexapark, a Swiss consultancy, said in its April monthly report that electricity markets are now recovering, following a series of uncontrollable events that have affected the European energy industry. On the price front, the Pexa Euro Composite Index fell by 2.5% month-on-month due to declining electricity and raw material prices. The Netherlands experienced the largest decline of 9.5% to €56.72/MWh, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...