Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Dow Jones News
13.06.2023 | 13:37
193 Leser
Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Double tangible security

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Double tangible security 13-Jun-2023 / 12:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI):

Double tangible security

Our recent notes, in the main, have focused on why RECI should prove resilient in uncertain times, given its credit processes, high-quality security, low exposure to high-risk sectors, diversity and management of problem accounts. Market turbulence has reduced competition, and there is distinct upside, particularly in moderate-risk development loan positions. In this note, our property analyst considers the underlying real estate security, and concludes that i) potentially more difficult asset-classes are well underpinned by appropriate loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, ii) the geography and asset-class profile is good, and iii) there is strong evidence of RECI's value-add, for example, but not exclusively, with its developer loans.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/double-tangible-security/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mike Foster 
London                        mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

