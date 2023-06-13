Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Reports 2.11 G/T Gold Over 27.0 Metres, 1.28 G/T Gold Over 22.4 Metres and 1.48 G/T Gold Over 16.0 Metres From the Arctic Fox Extension and the Corsac Fox Zone of the Philibert Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP) (OTCQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report assay results from the Arctic Fox Extension and the Corsac Fox Zone (see Figures 1 and 2) on the Philibert gold property (see press release dated January 11, 2023), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Highlights Include (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole, Table 1):

DDH PB-22-331 returned 2.11 g/t Au over 27.0 metres from 127.0 to 154.0 metres, including 27.37 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and 5.75 g/t Au over 1.0 metres from the downdip extension of the Corsac Fox zone;

DDH PB-22-329 returned 0.88 g/t Au over 16.0 metres from 15.0 to 31.0 metres from the surface extension of the Corsac Fox Zone ;

; DDH PB-22-327A returned 1.28 g/t Au over 22.4 metres from 335.0 to 357.4 metres, including 1.71 g/ t Au over 6.0 metres and 5.82 g/t Au over 2.4 metres from the Arctic Fox extension-Corsac Fox area;

DDH PB-22-327A returned 1.48 g/t Au over 16.0 metres from 299.0 to 315.0 metres, including 2.20 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (previously reported March 11, 2022) from the Arctic Fox Extension-Corsac Fox area;

DDH PB-22-389 returned 1.57 g/t Au over 5.0 metres from 75.0 to 80.0 metres, Arctic Fox Extension-Corsac Fox area; and,

DDH PB-22-401 returned 1.23 g/t Au over 6.0 metres from 27.0 to 33.0 metres, near surface extension of the Arctic Fox Extension-Corsac Fox.

Simon Marcotte, President & Chief Executive Officer of Northern Superior, commented: "The results reported today demonstrate the significant scale of the mineralized corridor of the Philibert Trend which continues to grow the size of near surface mineralization. We see a clear opportunity to extend near surface mineralization along strike, down dip and down plunge to the east-southeast where results indicate that the size of the mineralized system has potential to be much larger. Results also highlight significant gold intersections near surface and at depth along areas with very selective historic sampling. We are very keen to expand the footprint of mineralization along the northwestern and northern limit of the defined mineralized corridor."

Drill Program

Northern Superior is reporting herein results for eleven drill holes which tested the northwestern hanging wall of the 3-kilometre mineralized corridor of the Philibert trend. Please refer to Table 1 and Figures 1 to 4 for the results reported today. To date, the Corsac Fox Zone has been defined 800 metres along strike and up to 250 metres in vertical depth (see Figure 1,2 and 4 and Table 1).

Results for the Corsac Fox Zone include PB-22-331 returning 2.11 g/t Au over 27.0 metres from 127.0 to 154.0 metres, located downdip of hole PB-22-329, included in today's release, returning 0.88 g/t Au over 16.0 m from 15.0 to 31.0 metres (see Figures 1-3). Other results for the Corsac Fox Zone were previously reported and included hole PB-22-332, returning 1.17 g/t Au over 11.0 metres starting at 55.0 metres, PB-22-327A, returning 0.89 g/t Au over 22.9 metres starting at 130.1 metres, PB-22-325, returning 1.64 g/t Au over 5.3 metres starting at 23.7 metres, and PB-22-324, returning 0.95 g/t Au over 9.0 metres starting at 98.0 metres. Historically the Corsac Fox Zone was only selectively sampled, and the Company is planning to complete further sampling on the historic core. Mineralization is hosted in a quartz rich gabbro named the Philibert Horizon, part of the Obatogamau Formation, and focused within west-northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by strong silicification, ankerite, sericite and fuchsite alteration, quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and dark grey quartz veining with rare visible gold and up to 2% to 5% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization. The lower contact is marked by a fault within a graphitic argillite horizon.

Eight drill holes tested the western extension of what is interpreted as the Arctic Fox Zone with drill hole PB-22-327A returning 1.48 g/t Au over 16.0 metres from 299.0 to 315.0 metres, including 2.20 g/t Au over 10.0 metres (previously reported on March 11, 2022) and 1.28 g/t Au over 22.4 metres from 335 to 357.4 metres. Most of the other holes drilled in this area tested mineralization near surface, including PB-22-401, returning 1.23 g/t Au over 6.0 metres from 27 to 33 metres, PB-22-384, returning 1.08 g/t Au over 7.9 metres from 20.0 to 27.9 metres, PB-22-389 returning 1.57 g/t Au over 5.0 metres from 75.0 to 80.0 metres, and PB-22-416, returning 0.94 g/t Au over 5.4 metres from 23.5 to 28.9 metres. Drill hole PB-22-392 was drilled too far south, only intersecting the southern surface limit of the mineralized zone and drill hole PB-22-386 intersected a weakly anomalous zone but deviated from the planned target. Mineralization is hosted in a silicified basalt part of the Obatogamau Formation and focused within west--northwest to northwest trending silicified shear zones with moderate dips to the northeast. Mineralization is characterized by silicification and ankerite alteration, quartz-carbonate-tourmaline, and dark grey quartz veining with up to 2% to 5% disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization.

Table 1: Reported Resulted for the Corsac Fox Zone and Arctic Fox Extension

Note: Drill results are presented uncapped; lengths represent core lengths.

Figure 1: Plan map with results from current press release for Corsac Fox Zone and Arctic Fox Extension

Figure 2: Section L11920W Looking Northwest with PB-22-327A and PB-22-331 from the current release; section width: 60 metres.

Figure 3: Longitudinal view of the Arctic Fox Extension with intersections in current PR labeled.

Figure 4: Longitudinal view of the Corsac Fox Zone with intersections in current PR labeled.

Sampling and Laboratory

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined but are estimated to be 60% to 90% of reported core lengths. All NQ-size split core assays reported for 2022 were obtained by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and samples returning values over 10 ppm Au are re-analyzed, utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories with sample preparation done in Val-d'Or, Québec and sample analysis done in Mississauga, Ontario. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of blank and standard every 25 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples inserted by AGAT Laboratories during the analytical process.

The technical content and scientific aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mrs. Adree DeLazzer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. Mrs. DeLazzer is Vice-President Exploration of Northern Superior and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier and Croteau Est. Northern Superior also owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario highlighted by the district scale TPK Project.

The Philibert Project is located 9km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project which was awarded the "Discovery of the Year" by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (AEMQ) in 2019. To date, more than C$13 million (historical value) have been spent on the Philibert Project, with more than 75,000 metres of drilling completed. The Philibert Project is owned by SOQUEM; the Company is currently undergoing an ownership option process, details of which can be found in the corporate presentation. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au[1]. Croteau Est hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au[2]. Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Deposit.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

[1] NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior Resources Inc.

[2] Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Appendix One

Table 2 - Drill Program Corsac Fox Zone and Arctic Fox Extension - Drillhole Table

Note: Drill hole collar coordinates in NAD 83 UTM Zone 17

