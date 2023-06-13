

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly two years, as initially estimated in May, the latest data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed at a slower pace of 3.2 percent year-over-year in May after a 4.1 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on May 30.



The latest rate was the lowest since July 2021, when prices had risen 2.9 percent.



This development is mainly due to the decrease in fuel prices, which increased in May of the previous year, the agency said.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew sharply by 12.0 percent annually in May, and expenses for hotels, cafes, and restaurants rose 7.2 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges dropped 3.7 percent.



Excluding non-processed food and energy prices, core inflation eased for the third successive month to 6.1 percent from 6.6 percent in April, as estimated.



EU harmonized inflation moderated to 2.9 percent in May from 3.8 percent a month ago, confirming the previous report.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices remained flat in May versus a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month. In the flash estimate, prices showed a slight decline of 0.1 percent. The HICP edged down 0.1 percent over the month, revised from a 0.2 percent decline.



