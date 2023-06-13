Coinstrat Global Takes Pride in Announcing a Community Airdrop While Successfully Securing $2.95 Million

The company assists users in earning returns on their investments by utilizing over-collateralized loans.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Established in 2021 as a leading crypto platform, Coinstrat Global has earned a solid credibility for assisting users earn returns on their investments by utilizing over-collateralized loans. Being a reputable crypto company, Coinstrat Global has recently announced a community airdrop with the goal to lead the crypto mass adoption revolution by providing secure and reliable services to their users. With Coinstrat's recent announcement of an airdrop, 100,000,000 $CST tokens have been distributed to their users. The move illustrates Coinstrat's desire to give back to its community and provide more opportunities for users to participate in the platform's growth.

Over the years, the company has gained a reputation as one of the leading crypto-backed lending platforms dedicated to offering a wide range of reliable and authentic services to users. Besides crypto trading and lending, Coinstrat offers a unique investment strategy known as dual investment, which allows users to earn significant yields while reducing risk at the same time. The company's success can be attributed to its commitment to providing innovative solutions integrated with user-friendly interfaces and advanced features, making it easy for both experienced and novice traders to use.

The founder states, "With the funds from the latest round, Coinstrat will soon announce a community airdrop campaign for their Coinstrat Token ($CST). The total pool for this campaign is expected to be 100,000,000 $CST. Participants will have multiple ways to earn free $CST tokens, including airdrops and various quests like joining Coinstrat's social channels, creating content about the project, introducing new users, or receiving trading bonuses."

Coinstrat Global's exponential growth has enabled the company to get global recognition with the aim of leading the revolution of crypto mass adoption worldwide. As part of its mission, the company provides fast deposit and withdrawal services to new users and helps them onboard seamlessly. Furthermore, Coinstrat has established a reputation for providing exceptional customer service. Any questions or concerns users may have can be answered by its support team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To ensure the security of its users' assets, Coinstrat employs state-of-the-art security measures in order to keep their funds safe.

The founder adds, "Coinstrat's growth has been impressive, and it has quickly become a major player in the crypto space. Coinstrat is a provider of innovative crypto solutions. Its rapid growth and commitment to providing top-notch services make it a top choice for anyone looking to invest in the crypto space."

