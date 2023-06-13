Treasure Experience, LLC.: Commercial Archaeology Goes Digital: Brothers Marc and Krist Geriene Launch the Treasure Experience into the Digital World, Evolving Shipwreck Exploration

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Marc and Krist Geriene, seasoned adventurers and passionate explorers, proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking venture, the Treasure Experience2 (the "Company"). This visionary company is poised to transform the realm of shipwreck exploration by merging the past with the present, through the innovative utilization of a digital Security Token Offering (STO).

The Treasure Experience2 marks a significant milestone as the first-ever company to introduce shipwreck exploration to the digital world. With their deep-rooted passion for uncovering history's mysteries, Marc and Krist Geriene aim to offer unparalleled experiences to viewers and members alike. By live-streaming their exhilarating discoveries, the Treasure Experience2 invites enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the journey and witness remarkable underwater findings in real-time.

By introducing their pioneering digital Security Token Offering (STO) called "TRZX," the Treasure Experience2 sets a new standard in funding shipwreck exploration. This unique token, exclusively offered by the Treasure Experience2, presents a range of potential benefits for token holders. Beyond investment opportunities, TRZX offers additional perks and rewards that enhance the gaming experience within the Treasure Experience2 ecosystem. By holding the TRZX token in their wallets, participants not only gain financial ownership but also unlock enhanced virtual experiences and exclusive access to unique digital artifacts and collectibles. This integration of the STO concept ensures transparency, accessibility, and a rewarding engagement for the individuals who choose to participate in the thrilling world of shipwreck exploration through the Treasure Experience2.

The Treasure Experience2 now announces its collaboration with Blu Canary Capital, XMANNA, and Xlantis to develop an underwater treasure hunting game in the Metaverse, further bridging the gap between the physical and digital realms. Through advanced virtual reality technologies, the Company is expected to enable members to join its divers in real-time, virtually experiencing the excitement of each remarkable find in either 2 Dimensional or 3 Dimensional formats, and in some cases actually receiving recovered items in real life. This groundbreaking integration of the Metaverse ensures an unprecedented level of engagement and interaction with the captivating world of shipwreck exploration. Going digital opens up even more levels of engagement for the consumer through Tokenization of some types of recoveries as well as NFTs and virtual museum collections.

"Our vision with the Treasure Experience2 is to offer a one-of-a-kind journey through time, where viewers and members can be part of the thrilling discoveries alongside our team of divers," says Marc Geriene, Co-Founder of the Treasure Experience2. "By leveraging digital technologies, embracing the immersive Metaverse, and combining it with our lived expertise in shipwreck exploration, we are revolutionizing the way people engage with history and the underwater world. The Treasure Experience2 stands out by providing real-time access to our expeditions, allowing individuals to virtually join our divers, witness remarkable underwater findings, and interact with the artifacts recovered. It's a truly interactive and captivating experience that sets us apart from other ventures in the field."

Krist Geriene, Co-Founder of the Treasure Experience2, adds, "We're excited to evolve shipwreck exploration into the digital era and make it accessible to a broader audience. The Treasure Experience2 is not just about unearthing treasures; it's about creating a sense of wonder and adventure while fostering meaningful connections with the past. Our integration with the Metaverse allows us to merge the physical and digital realms, providing deeper levels of engagement and participation. By combining live-streamed expeditions, virtual reality experiences, and the opportunity for viewers to join our team, we are offering an immersive and interactive exploration that sets us apart in the industry. We believe that the Treasure Experience2 is revolutionizing shipwreck exploration by connecting people with history in a way that has never been done before."

The Treasure Experience2 promises to deliver a captivating fusion of history, technology, and human curiosity. With a commitment to preserving and sharing its collective heritage through innovative shipwreck exploration, the Company ensures that future generations will continue to be inspired by the wonders of the deep. By seamlessly blending the realms of history, technology, and innate human fascination, the Treasure Experience2 offers an unforgettable, experiential journey into the past.

For more information about the Treasure Experience2 and its extraordinary shipwreck exploration endeavors, please visit www.treasureexperience2.com or for investment information please visit https://one.inx.co/treasure

About the Treasure Experience2

The Treasure Experience2 is a pioneering company founded by brothers Marc and Krist Geriene. With a mission to revolutionize shipwreck exploration, the Treasure Experience2 brings the wonders of the underwater world into the digital realm. Through live-streamed discoveries and virtual reality experiences, the company offers viewers and members unprecedented access to the excitement of uncovering lost treasures and connecting with history. By combining Digital Security Offering and a strong presence in the Metaverse, the Treasure Experience2 is at the forefront of innovation in the field of shipwreck exploration.

To learn more about the partnership between Treasure Experience2, BluCanary Capital and XMANNA, please read the announcement here.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in any company or related entities. The tokens discussed herein are intended to be security tokens and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") in the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This material is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Potential investors should consult their own advisors before engaging in any transaction. The tokens are intended to be tradable on the INX platform; however, there can be no guarantee that this will occur. The trading of the tokens on the INX platform is subject to the platform's rules and regulations. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the risk of a change in national or international economic conditions and other risks described in the company's filings with the SEC. Investing in tokens involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be prepared to bear the loss of their entire investment.

