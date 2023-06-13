Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2023 | 13:58
First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 June 2023. The new shares are issued due
to a directed issue and conversion of debt. 



Name:                Konsolidator           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:                DK0061113511           
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:             KONSOL              
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change:   16,116,675 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Change:               3,839,765 shares (directed issue)
                   518,887 shares (conversion)   
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:    20,475,327 shares        
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price /exercise price: DKK 4.818            
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:             DKK 0.04             
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:       172620              
----------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
