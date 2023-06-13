First North Denmark: Konsolidator A/S - increase

New shares in Konsolidator A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 14 June 2023. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue and conversion of debt. Name: Konsolidator ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061113511 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KONSOL ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 16,116,675 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,839,765 shares (directed issue) 518,887 shares (conversion) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 20,475,327 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price /exercise price: DKK 4.818 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172620 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton