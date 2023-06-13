Innovative collaboration enables semi-mobile DC-charging stations with advanced edge computing capabilities

Elywhere, an industry-leading innovator in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, provides semi-mobile, rapidly deployed, and high-power charging stations with large, integrated battery packs. This groundbreaking design enables the stations to deliver multiple 150kW charging sessions without relying on high-power grid connectivity, democratizing high-power charging, especially in rural areas. Additionally, the charging stations serve as a platform for further innovation, facilitating the integration of green power sources like solar energy and enabling national power balancing markets.

Elywhere has forged a strategic partnership with Pratexo, the preeminent edge-to-cloud computing platform provider, to bring this innovative solution to life. This collaboration synergizes the exceptional capabilities of Elywhere's cutting-edge charging stations with Pratexo's pioneering edge-to-cloud computing platform and advanced demand and response applications. By intelligently managing power distribution between the grid, local power production, and batteries, this partnership enables optimized high-power charging sessions that address the increasingly demanding requirements of electric vehicle users and grid operators.

"Elywhere's semi-mobile charging stations represent a significant leap forward in enabling fast charging anywhere, regardless of grid limitations," said Kenneth Hauge, CEO of Elywhere. "By partnering with Pratexo, we can unlock the full potential of our charging infrastructure by harnessing the power of edge computing. This collaboration allows us to optimize control, monitoring, and power balancing at the charging stations in real time, enhancing the charging experience for EV drivers while minimizing our impact on the grid."

Pratexo's edge computing platform enables Elywhere's charging stations to leverage system and sensor data from the DC-charging system, battery system, and other relevant sources, including historical data, charging car details, weather and traffic data, and environmental sensors. This contextualized data enables real-time applications such as control, demand response, monitoring, and power balancing, even in offline scenarios where connecting to central cloud-based applications is unreliable or impossible. Pratexo also develops operational cloud applications and monitoring systems for the charging network, as well as dashboards for charge point operators.

"As the provider of the most advanced edge-to-cloud solution acceleration platform, Pratexo facilitates the global electrification movement," stated Blaine Mathieu, CEO of Pratexo. "Our collaboration with Elywhere combines their expertise in EV charging infrastructure with our edge computing capabilities, enabling smarter control and optimization of EV charging systems in real time. We are proud to be part of Elywhere's mission to drive EV adoption and contribute to a more sustainable future."

The collaboration between Elywhere and Pratexo allows for expanding features and flexibility within the charging infrastructure. Future integrations with local power production, building energy management, peak shaving, and participation in flexibility markets will streamline the charging process for drivers and minimize the impact on the grid, contributing to enhanced stability and efficiency.

Pratexo's edge platform represents an exceptionally adaptable solution within different virtual power plant ecosystems. Its hardware-agnostic nature accommodates a wide array of computing hardware, charging systems, batteries, central cloud services, and other electrical power components. This characteristic empowers Elywhere's charging stations with unparalleled flexibility to incorporate different hardware components into future charging systems and rapidly expand into other solutions within the energy market.

In addition to its core applications in charging infrastructure, the Pratexo platform enables the utilization of new data sources for innovative use cases such as content delivery to marketing boards, site surveillance, and customer communication applications.

About Pratexo, Inc.: Pratexo is the edge solution acceleration platform required to electrify the world by bringing the power of cloud computing to the industrial edge. Based on open and proven technologies, Pratexo edge micro clouds are flexible, scalable, private, and secure and Pratexo's low-code Studio reduces the time to value for complex projects from months to days. www.pratexo.com

About Elywhere AS: Elywhere is an innovative Norwegian company at the forefront of revolutionizing the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With a mission to break down barriers to widespread EV adoption and enable fast charging anywhere, they have developed the groundbreaking ES360 Super Charger. These mobile, battery, and grid-powered fast charging stations are specifically designed for locations with high EV charging demand and limited spare grid capacity for charger installations. By providing an intelligent solution, the ES360 Super Charger effectively multiplies the maximum power available for fast charging, significantly contributing to a more sustainable future. www.elywhere.com

