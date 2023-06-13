LighthouseAI: New Webinar Presents the Implications of Alabama's Designated Representative Rule for DSCSA Compliance

A Special Event Taking Place Live on June 20, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / LighthouseAI, a frontrunner in AI-driven solutions tackling regulatory compliance challenges, will be conducting a live webinar on June 20, 2023, that outlines the implications of Alabama's Designated Representative Rule for DSCSA for the compliance professional.

In this virtual gathering, LighthouseAI will explore and discuss Alabama's SB20, but more importantly, the significant precedent set by this regulation that foretells an influx of similar actions across other state jurisdictions. As a result, it is vitally important that the compliance professional learns more about this impactful regulation so that they may prepare an appropriate response to similar compliance initiatives nationwide.

To secure a spot at this event, interested professionals should register here: https://bit.ly/AL-SB20.

About LighthouseAI

LighthouseAI is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions to solve regulatory compliance challenges. LighthouseAI delivers a SaaS solution, called LighthouseAI, that quickly delivers regulatory compliance to the life sciences supply chain while protecting revenue and reducing costs and risk. With LighthouseAI, clients and partners can swiftly adhere to life sciences compliance regulations without human error, thus mitigating common risks associated with non-compliance, while reducing costs and time compared to current methods.

For more information about LighthouseAI, please visit www.LighthouseAI.com.

