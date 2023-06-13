The Hydrogen Collective (H2C), an Australian project developer, has revealed plans to build a solar-powered production facility in the state of Queensland. The facility, set to be operational from later this year, will supply commercial customers with green hydrogen. Construction is scheduled to start in the coming weeks.From pv magazine Australia H2C said the Goondiwindi Hydrogen project is moving to the procurement and construction phase, following the announcement of a financial investment decision and the formal execution of a 20-year agreement with the Goondiwindi Regional Council. H2C said ...

