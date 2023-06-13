Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

13 June 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

