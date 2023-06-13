Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 13
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
13 June 2023
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734